Cliff collapse: SkyFOX video shows massive landslide in Palos Verdes Estates

Emergency crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates Friday morning after a landslide occurred.

It happened around 10 a.m. near Beach Club Road and Rosita Place. A house sits on top of the cliff with a small section of Rat Beach underneath.

Video from SkyFOX show the side of the cliff collapse, causing a county maintenance truck to be hit by heavy debris. No one was in the vehicle; no other injuries have been reported.

People are urged to avoid the area. There are signs in the area warning people of falling rocks and unstable land.

This is developing story, check back for updates.