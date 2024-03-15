Lancaster authorities respond to possible shooting outside Walmart

article

Deputies are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon call at a Lancaster Walmart Friday.

Authorities received the call just before 12 p.m. Friday regarding the incident outside the Walmart located in the 1700 block of East Ave. J.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities respond to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at Lancaster Walmart.

Several police cars and a fire truck can be seen in the Walmart parking lot, assessing the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Authorities said this was not an active shooter situation.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.