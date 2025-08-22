Lancaster triple killing victims identified

The Brief A man has been charged with three counts of murder for a shooting that killed three people in Lake Los Angeles. The suspect, Axel Trevino, 32, allegedly shot the victims in two separate vehicles on Sunday. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the shootings, and the case remains under investigation.



A man has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the fatal shootings of three people in the unincorporated Lake Los Angeles area.

What we know:

Axel Trevino, 32, was charged Thursday with three counts of murder and a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

He is also facing allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm.

Trevino was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shootings, which occurred around 4:45 p.m. Sunday near 215th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard.

Sheriff's deputies found three gunshot victims in two separate vehicles in a remote desert area.

The victims were identified as Juan Arteaga Diaz, 44; Nazario Ramirez, 54; and Beverly Cassese, 65.

According to the sheriff's department, investigators believe Trevino, while driving east, pulled alongside a vehicle with Arteaga Diaz and Ramirez and opened fire, striking both multiple times.

He then allegedly pulled alongside Cassese's vehicle and shot her multiple times before driving away.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the shootings.

The case remains under investigation.

What's next:

Trevino, who made his first court appearance Thursday, was ordered to be held without bail while awaiting his arraignment on September 4.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is expected to decide later whether to seek the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shootings was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.