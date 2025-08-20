Suspect arrested after killing 3 in remote area of Lancaster

The Brief Axel Trevino was arrested for the murder of three people in Lake Los Angeles. Detectives say he pulled up to two cars and opened fire.



A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of three people in the unincorporated area of Lake Los Angeles near Lancaster.

What we know:

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide investigators announced the arrest of 32-year-old Axel Trevino for the murder of Juan Arteaga-Diaz, Nazario Ramirez, and Beverly Cassese.



On August 17, around 4:48 p.m., deputies from the Lancaster Station responded to 215th Street East and East Avenue Q in Lake Los Angeles regarding a report of gunshots. The call was later upgraded to multiple gunshot victims at the location, LASD officials said.

Once on scene, deputies located three victims in two vehicles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, detectives learned that Arteaga-Diaz and Ramirez were driving westbound on East Avenue Q when Trevino, who was driving eastbound, stopped next to their car and opened fire.

The sheriff's department said Trevino shot both victims numerous times. He then pulled alongside Cassese's car and shot her numerous times.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 men, woman killed in Lancaster shooting

Trevino then drove off.



He was located and taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 19. Trevino is being held on $2 million bail.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Trevino knew the victims or if they were targeted. No additional details on the case were released.