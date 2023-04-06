4 teens suffer horrific injuries after playing with fireworks in Lancaster

Four teens suffered horrific injuries after playing with fireworks in Lancaster, officials said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park, located at the intersection of 5th Street East and East Avenue I around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered four minors who had been injured by fireworks.

The four teens were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening but were life-changing. One victim reportedly lost a hand while another victim allegedly lost their fingers.

The teens were said to be lighting fireworks in a semicircle when they went off.

An LASD bomb squad was called in to investigate and investigators determined the incident was an accident.