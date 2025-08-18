2 men, woman killed in Lancaster shooting

The Brief Two men and a woman were killed after shots were fired in Lancaster on Sunday afternoon. Investigators said they believe the victims were transients. A motive remains under investigation.



Three people – two men and a woman – were found dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said both the Lancaster and Palmdale stations received shots fired calls around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17.

Deputies arrived to the scene at 215th Street East and Avenue Q and found a woman, believed to be around 65 years old, in a white car. They also found two men in a burgundy SUV about 100 yards from where the female victim was located. The three shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe all three victims were transients.

What we don't know:

A possible motive remains under investigation and the names of the victims have not been released.