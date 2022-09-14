Lockdown lifted at Lancaster High School following reports of person with gun

Lancaster High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to reports of a person with a gun on campus and assault with a deadly weapon.

The school was placed on lockdown as officials searched the entire campus, going room to room and building to building.

Around 2 p.m., the sheriff's department said they found no signs of a shooting, or any victims, or any evidence of an active shooter and concluded their search.

Images from SkyFOX showed a large police presence outside the campus, along with students walking outside. A SWAT vehicle was seen driving around the football field as deputies searched the area.

A parent unification center was set up at Central Christian Church located at 32nd St. W. and Avenue J.

According to the sheriff's department, the report of a shooter at Lancaster occurred almost simultaneously with similar reports that prompted lockdowns at Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista, Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara and Bullard High School in Fresno. There was no immediate word on whether the reports were related.

Santa Barbara police said the "false report is under investigation." The Chula Vista Police Department reported that the call reporting an active shooter at Mater Dei was quickly determined to be a hoax.

A shooting report that was deemed a hoax also prompted a lockdown Tuesday at Hollywood High School.