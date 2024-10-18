Child fatally shot while visiting friend in Lancaster

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy.

Lancaster Station deputies responded to a home on the 44000 block of Dahlia Street Thursday around 3:40 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim.

Once inside the house, they located the boy suffering from a gunshot wound; he died at the scene.

According to detectives, the boy was visiting a friend at that house. It's unclear what led to the shooting.

A firearm was recovered from the scene and no arrests were made.

No additional information was released.