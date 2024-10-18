Pedestrian fatally struck by suspected DUI driver on the sand at Santa Monica Beach

The Brief A man walking on the sand on Santa Monica Beach was struck and killed by a car driven by a suspected DUI driver. The incident occurred early Friday morning. The pedrian became trapped underneath the vehicle before being pronounced dead at the scene.



A 21-year-old driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a pedestrian was fatally struck on the sand near the Santa Monica Pier overnight.

Investigators with the Santa Monica Police Department said just after midnight Friday, a pedestrian was struck on the beach near the 1500 block of Pacific Coast Highway just north of the pier.

The circumstances of the crash remain unknown, but according to witnesses at the scene, the man behind the wheel of a silver-colored Infiniti SUV was driving recklessly on the sand just before the victim was struck.

"We were just passing by walking our dog and I saw the car stuck out there," said Santa Monica resident Shyler Compton. "I saw the car doors opened and it looked like there were a bunch of people running away from that car."

Santa Monica first responders were called to the scene where the pedestrian’s body was trapped under the vehicle before being pronounced dead on the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

Officers were seen interviewing witnesses and conducting a field sobriety test on the suspected driver, identified as YuYang Sun of Arcadia, before he was taken into police custody.

Sun was reportedly driving in circles at high speeds on the sand when he ran over the victim, SMPD officials said.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and gross vehicular manslaughter.

There were several people sleeping on the beach in the area where the victim was struck, which is prohibited by the City of Santa Monica.