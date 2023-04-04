Lamar Odom invests in California addiction treatment centers

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom is paying it forward.

According to TMZ, the 43-year-old has invested in three California drug treatment centers in partnership with Christian rapper Dontae Ralston and skateboarding legend Dennis Martinez.

The three facilities are set to open in San Diego County in the cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and San Diego. TMZ reported they will be called "Odom Wellness Treatment Centers," and that he is "ready to start saving lives," ASAP.

The 2011 Sixth Man of the Year has struggled with substance abuse and in 2015, the big man had a near-fatal overdose at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada.

He has since committed to a life of sobriety, which he has described as a daily battle. In a 2021 interview with "Good Morning America," Odom said he uses small doses of ketamine under medical supervision to stay sober.

Lamar Odom attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

In addition to his physical health, the former Los Angeles Lakers star has also prioritized his mental health in recent years.

Earlier this year, the entertainment news outlet aired the documentary "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs, and Kardashians" where no topic was off limits.

