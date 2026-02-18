Lake Tahoe avalanche: Rescue crews continue to search for missing skier as 8 confirmed dead

The Brief This is considered the deadliest avalanche in California history. Investigators said the avalanche was roughly the size of a football field. Recovery operations will resume when weather conditions allow.



Snow continued falling Wednesday evening near Lake Tahoe as crews worked to recover victims of a massive avalanche that officials say has become the deadliest in California history.

What we know:

Authorities have located the bodies of eight skiers buried in Tuesday’s slide. A ninth person is presumed dead, and search efforts are focused on recovering that victim when conditions allow.

"Our mission has went from a rescue to a recovery," officials with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said during a briefing.

The group — four guides and 11 skiers — were returning from a three-day guided backcountry trip from the Frog Lake Huts to a trailhead near Castle Peak when a blizzard moved in.

Investigators said an avalanche roughly the size of a football field broke loose and buried much of the group.

"Someone saw the avalanche, yelled ‘avalanche,’ and it overtook them rather quickly," one official said.

Six skiers rescued

Rescue crews spent hours battling whiteout conditions to reach six survivors, some of whom were seriously injured and had to be carried out. Authorities confirmed one of the victims was the spouse of a rescuer.

"This has not only been challenging for our community, it’s been a challenging rescue. But it’s also been challenging emotionally for our team," an official said.

Video posted days earlier by Blackbird Mountain Guides warned of a "big storm incoming" and heightened avalanche danger before the trip began.

Deadliest avalanche in state history

Officials say the slide surpasses the 1982 disaster at Alpine Meadows that killed seven people.

Joseph Valdez, ski patrol assistant manager at Mountain High Resort, called the tragedy devastating.

"It’s tragic. Just praying for everyone in that situation," Valdez said. "These guides do their research, but sometimes with the elements — snowfall, temperatures — it’s not always the same. I’m sure they were prepared for it, but sometimes Mother Nature has something else in store."

What's next:

Heavy snow continues across the Sierra Nevada, complicating recovery efforts as crews try to reach the final victim.

"Please allow us to focus all of our resources on continuing to recover these bodies for the families and bring them home," officials said.

So far, the identities of those killed have not been publicly released.