LAFD responds to 3 vehicles in the Los Angeles River

Los Angeles city fire crews Tuesday morning were reporting a total of three vehicles in the Los Angeles River at the Washington Bridge near downtown Los Angeles.

Two of the vehicles are stacked atop each other in the water, but a third has been washed downstream, where L.A. County fire crews are staging by the river in the Compton area.

No victims have been found, and it's still unclear if anyone was in any of the vehicles when they were swept into the water.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was attempting to recover one vehicle that rolled into the Los Angeles River shortly before 6 a.m.

Crews found the car at 7:30 a.m., against a column or abutment in the river, with water rising due to the storm rolling through. LAFD says that once conditions allow, crews will attempt to recover the vehicle. The driver of that vehicle has not been located.

A powerful storm system slammed Southern California Tuesday with heavy rain, high winds and mountain snow, leading to flooded roadways, dangerous driving conditions and growing concerns about mud and debris flows in recent burn areas.

By 8 a.m., some mountain and foothill areas had already received as much as 7 inches of rain, while coastal and valley areas had received between 1 and 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Traffic signals were knocked out of service on Pacific Coast Highway from Coastline to Cross Creek in the Malibu area, making already treacherous driving conditions even more dangerous.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CNS contributed to this report.