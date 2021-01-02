LAFD captain dies from complications of COVID-19

article

The Los Angeles Fire Department is mourning one of their own after a fire captain died due to complications from COVID-19.

LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas made the announcement on New Year’s Day.

"It is with a heavy heart on this first day of the new year that we announce the death of LAFD Captain I George Roque, who passed away earlier today at an area hospital from complications of COVID-19,'' Chief Terrazas said in a statement.

Captain George Roque was a 22-year LAFD veteran. He was assigned to Fire Station 97 in the Laurel Canyon/ Mulholland area.

Roque is survived by his wife and four children.

Advertisement

RELATED: Family sends urgent warning after beloved LA City firefighter dies from COVID-19

He is the second LAFD employee to die from COVID-19. Firefighter and paramedic Jose Perez passed away in July 2020.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 600 LAFD firefighters have tested positive. Over a dozen were hospitalized. Another 450 have recovered from the virus and returned to work.

RELATED: LAFD receives enough COVID-19 vaccines for nearly all firefighters, paramedics

On Dec. 28, the fire department received 3,200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, allowing it to administer first doses to "virtually everybody'' at the department, Mayor Eric Garcetti stated during a press conference that day.

Vaccines were also administered throughout the week to the remaining members of the department.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.