LAFD arson team investigates two blazes connected to South LA church this week

A fire with heavy flames at a one-story commercial building burned through a South Los Angeles church in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood Thursday.

Los Angeles Fire Department units were dispatched to the blaze on the 2100 block of West Slauson Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

More than 80 firefighters responded to the early morning fire and were sent into defensive mode as flames started shooting through the roof of the building and spreading through the Holy Apostolic Church.

At least three nearby residents who live directly behind the church were evacuated from their homes as LAPD officers closed a stretch of Slauson Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the same location Tuesday at 10:33 p.m. where they fought flames inside the commercial building and prevented them from damaging the church.

The church was using what appeared to be the building as an office space, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Adam VanGerpen.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.