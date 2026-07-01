LADWP issues boil water notice for parts of Koreatown

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The Brief LADWP has ordered a two-block area in Koreatown to use bottled or boiled water after routine tests detected E. coli bacteria. It impacts residents and businesses between West Fifth and Sixth streets, and South Ardmore and Mariposa avenues. The notice will remain in place while the utility conducts further testing, and it is currently unknown exactly when water quality will be restored.



A boil water notice has been issued for Koreatown residents within a two-block radius, authorities said Wednesday.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said the notice was issued after routine water quality testing came back positive for Escherichia coli (E.coil) bacteria on June 30.

The notice impacts the following areas:

South Ardmore Avenue to the west

South Mariposa Avenue to the east

West Fifth Street to the north

West Sixth Street to the south

(LADWP)

What you can do:

Affected customers are urged to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and food preparation until further notice.

What they're saying:

"Customers in the area should bring all tap water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before use," LADWP said in a statement. "This applies to water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice cubes, and food preparation such as washing produce and for cooking. Customers should follow these important health and safety instructions while LADWP conducts further testing to restore water quality. Once the boil water notice can be lifted, LADWP will immediately inform customers."