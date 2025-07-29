LA Zoo debuts Tasmanian devils for the first time in 5 years

The Brief For the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Zoo has Tasmanian devils. Danny Zuko and Crush were born at a not-for-profit conservation organization in Australia. The two Tasmanian devils can be seen at the zoo's Animals of Australia exhibit.



The Los Angeles Zoo just announced a couple of new residents — animals the zoo hasn't had in five years.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the zoo announced a partnership with the Australian government to bring two Tasmanian devils to their facilities.

According to the LA Zoo, the two devils, Danny Zuko and Crush, were born at Aussie Ark in New South Wales, a conservation organization that manages breeding and rewinding programs for Australia's endangered species.

In 2020, Aussie Ark helped release Tasmanian devils to the Australian mainland for the first time in 3,000 years.

According to Bush Heritage Australia, it's estimated that fewer than 25,000 Tasmanian devils on the planet.

What they're saying:

"The L.A. Zoo has a long history of caring for this species, and we are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to share them with our guests," said Candace Sclimenti of the LA Zoo. "Australia is home to so many unique species and wildlife plays a pivotal role in Australian culture. We are honored to provide an experience that will help people better understand these wonderful animals and the challenges they face in the wild. It will be exciting to see our guests connect with this endangered species."

What's next:

Danny Zuko and Crush can now be seen at the Animals of Australia exhibit.