Rare purple sea snails wash ashore Southern California beaches

The Brief Shimmering purple Janthina sea snails, a rare tropical species, have been discovered on San Diego beaches for the first time in a decade. Their appearance is linked to warmer ocean currents, raising questions about potential connections to climate change. Experts state these snails are harmless to humans and encourage beachgoers to photograph and report sightings to Scripps for research.



Visitors to San Diego beaches have recently discovered shimmering purple shells, identified by scientists at the University of California, San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography as Janthina, a rare species of pelagic sea snail.

Their unusual appearance is tied to warmer ocean currents, marking the first local sighting in a decade and raising questions about climate change.

What we know:

Purple shells have recently been found scattered along popular beaches in San Diego.

Scientists at the University of California, San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography identified these as Janthina, a rare species of pelagic sea snail.

These snails are known for their vibrant violet hue and a unique bubble-like flotation system that allows them to live on the ocean's surface.

This marks the first time since 2015 that Scripps researchers have spotted these snails on local beaches.

Janthina snails typically inhabit subtropical to tropical seas and are known to be voracious predators, feeding on creatures such as the Velella Velella and Portuguese man o’ war.

RELATED: Thousands of Velella velella wash ashore Ventura County beaches

Experts confirm these snails are harmless to humans and use mucus rafts to float.

What they're saying:

Oceanographer Anya Stajner, who discovered the snails during a walk along La Jolla Shores beach, told the Los Angeles Times, "When i saw it on the beach, i instantly knew what it was, but i was in complete shock."

Stajner also noted that the water was "notably warm" on the day she found the snails.

Why you should care:

The presence of Janthina snails along the Southern California coast often coincides with warmer offshore waters.

This rare appearance after a decade raises questions about potential links to climate change, as their typical habitat is in tropical regions.

What you can do:

If beachgoers spot Janthina snails, Stajner urges them to take photos and send them to Scripps for research purposes.

However, it is important to remember that certain beaches, such as La Jolla Shores, are designated "no take areas," where removing living creatures is prohibited.