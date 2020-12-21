LA woman creates online business to help give to those in need

There are so many people in need locally and globally, that at times it can feel overwhelming. But you can make a difference in many small ways.

One local young woman has launched a website that does just that.

Homelessness is sadly a growing problem in Los Angeles County. It is estimated there are over 60,000 homeless men, women and children.

"It wasn’t until that Coldwater exit that was a daily constant reminder that I was going to work and everyday I would exit the same person would be there and then I would go home and come back the next day — it was a cycle of a life lived on the streets and I was at home and it felt very displaced. Talking to people, humanity just came out. Wow this is a real person. It is so easy to ignore this," Margaret Andriassian, founder, Life Originelle.

But instead of ignoring this, Andriassian came up with the idea to connect with people, make others care and give back at the same time.

"I wanted to bring about a plate form that added value to independent brands and small business- it was great to have a space for them to all come together, but also I didn’t want to just limit it to helping the homelessness. I thought if we could expand this to every season to have another cause," said Andriassian.

Advertisement

The idea is to raise funds, create an impact and raise awareness.

Here's how it works:

"When you go to Life Originelle you will find brands that are sustainably made, apparel, clothing, bags, accessories, and 10 percent of your order will go to our season cause. When you receive your order all year round something special we love to do is include a care bag with every order - a pay it forward care bag — we simply ask that if you come across someone in need, see someone who is homeless, You can just pay that bag forward it have hygiene essentials and resources for people to call for help," said Andriassian.

Andriassian says her life has been what she calls a "full circle of experiences", as a child she was a young entrepreneur, she went to business school and grew up with a fashion background.

It all came together... and led to this moment.

"Live life simply, help when you can, be purposeful in what you do - we all love to shop so why not do it and give back just a little bit more then for yourself and your family - you help someone you may not have thought of overseas and someone locally in your neighborhood," said Andriassian.

Right now, 10% of proceeds go to sending Christmas gifts to children in need. Locally it goes to children of Union Rescue Mission and also to children in Artsakh/Armenia.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.