Winter Storm: Rain, snow move into Southern California

Multiple storm systems are moving into Southern California.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Los Angeles County with snow expected in the mountains above 4,000 feet.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday for the San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor. It will impact the communities of Pyramid Lake, Acton, Warm Springs, Mill Creek, Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood and the Angeles Crest Highway.

Three to six inches of snow are expected at higher elevations. There is a 30% chance of one to two inches of snow at 4,000 feet, including on the 5 Freeway through the Tejon Pass.

According to NWS Los Angeles, light rain is expected to fall late Tuesday night and into Wednesday with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Scattered light showers will fall Wednesday night and into Thursday in the mountain communities. There is also a 50-70% chance of light rain over the weekend.

Officials recommend avoid driving in mountain areas and urge motorists to pack food and water in case of long road delays.