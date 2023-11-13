LAPD investigating deadly shooting possibly involving U.S. Marshals in Wilshire area

article

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a deadly shooting that reportedly involved U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles’ Carthay neighborhood, located in the Wilshire area, on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the 6300 block of West Wilshire Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m.

One person was declared and a second victim was treated at the scene.

SkyFOX flew over the area and showed police cordoning off an area outside a high-rise building.

The LAPD was investigating a deadly shooting in the 6300 block of West Wilshire Boulevard on Nov. 13, 2023.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Those with information about the fatal shooting are asked to contact the LAPD.