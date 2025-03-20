Historic Westlake building, home of the former Pacific Dining Car, goes up in flames

The Brief Los Angeles City firefighters were called to a fire that erupted in the Westlake District on the morning of Thursday, March 20. Part of the building was the former Pacific Dining Car restaraunt. The fire was knocked down in 45 minutes.



On Thursday morning, Los Angeles City firefighters knocked down a fire that erupted in the Westlake District.

Part of the building was the former Pacific Dining Car, a historic steakhouse in the City of Angels.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a vacant two-story building that went up in flames at the intersection of 6th and Witmer streets just before 6:55 a.m.

Arriving firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the first and second levels, in addition to an attached restaurant.

A short time later, additional resources were requested for the firefight.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed smoke could be seen for miles.

By 7:30 a.m., firefighters were in defensive mode and were aiming to save the property.

Fire officials also confirmed most of the fire was in the attic and roof of the building.

A crew of about 100 firefighters were at the scene and the fire was declared a knockdown in 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

Several films and television shows have been filmed at the restaurant, including "Training Day" and HBO's "Shameless."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Stu Mundel's reporting from SkyFOX and the Pacific Dining Car website.



