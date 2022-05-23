LA voters: Register by today to get mail-in ballot for June 7 primary

Los Angeles residents who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old on Election Day must register to vote by Monday in order to receive a ballot in the mail for the June 7 primary election, the Los Angeles City Clerk said in a reminder to the public.

People can register to vote online at registertovote.ca.gov. People who want to check their voter registration status can visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

People who register by Monday will automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot. To return the ballot, people can mail it by June 7, drop it off at a Los Angeles County vote center or in an official vote-by-mail drop box location, which can be found at locator.lavote.gov/locations/vbm.

People who miss the deadline to register to vote can still register at any L.A. County vote center during the 11-day voting period. Once registered, voters will be given a Conditional Voter Registration ballot to vote. The ballot will be counted once it is verified. More information about the Conditional Voter Registration process is available at https://bit.ly/3lsQ9D2.

SUGGESTED: California primary election 2022: What to know

The June 7 election includes the elections for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization, state superintendent of public instruction, U.S. representative in Congress, state senator, state assembly member, as well as other local candidates.

Advertisement

For people living in the city of Los Angeles, races include mayor, city attorney, controller and council districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.