La Verne non-profit increases food distribution from 6,000 to 120,000 meals a month during pandemic

Several months into the pandemic, a La Verne based non-profit is ramping up its food distribution.

Sowing Seeds for Life (SSFL) normally hands out 6,000 meals a month to families in need. They’re now distributing more than 120,000 meals a month.

SSFL has partnered with the LA Regional Food Bank and the LA Fairplex in this time of need. Due to the overwhelming requests for assistance, the Fairplex opened its gates to allow for the SSFL Food Pantry to take place on the fairgrounds.

The Food Pantry is held on the first and third Wednesday of each month beginning at 8 a.m. They will only be serving patrons until 12 p.m. while supplies last.

Sowing Seeds For Life at The Los Angeles Fairplex is located at 1101 W. McKinley Avenue in

Pomona, California. For more information, go to www.sowingseedsforlife.org.