La Verne battery fire update: Evacuations remain, schools closed

The Brief Evacuation orders remain in effect for residents in over 500 La Verne homes as firefighters work to cool two overheating lithium battery storage units at the Metropolitan Water District's F.E. Weymouth Water Treatment Plant. Local closures continue, including Grace Miller Elementary School and Pelota Park, while surrounding air monitoring shows no off-site hazardous conditions and tap water remains safe. Officials state the batteries cannot be safely dismantled or investigated until they stop generating heat and are fully de-energized.



Residents in more than 500 homes remain under an evacuation order Thursday as crews continue monitoring and cooling two lithium battery storage units at the Metropolitan Water District’s F.E. Weymouth Water Treatment Plant in La Verne.

The original fire is out, but officials say the batteries can reheat and potentially reignite or release hazardous vapors.

What we know:

Crews continue to pour water on both lithium battery storage units to keep temperatures under control.

Officials said that when cooling efforts were reduced Wednesday, temperatures spiked. The original battery unit reached about 300 degrees at approximately 3 p.m., while the second unit reached about 112 degrees.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: La Verne lithium battery storage fire forces evacuations near water district facility

Officials said temperature spikes are expected with lithium battery incidents and the cooling process could take several days.

Air monitoring continues around the clock. Officials reported low-level air-quality impacts consistent with a lithium battery incident, but said no hazardous air conditions had been detected off the property at the time of the latest update.

Metropolitan Water District officials said the safety of the water supply has not been affected and that water remains safe to drink in La Verne and areas served by the district.

Evacuations and closures

The evacuation order remains in place for the area bounded by Moreno Avenue to the west, Foothill Boulevard to the north, B Street to the east and Paseo Drive, Winterhaven Drive and Kendrick Drive to the south.

Police said officers knocked on doors at 504 homes under evacuation orders. Officers will continue patrolling the area.

Residents in the evacuation zone who need somewhere to stay can call the La Verne Police Department’s non-emergency line at 909-596-1913. Officials said approximately 90 rooms were available and additional lodging was being identified if needed.

Grace Miller Elementary School remains closed Thursday, and Pelota Park is closed for all activities.

The fire also forced evacuations at nearby shopping centers Tuesday and temporarily closed the University of La Verne, which reopened Wednesday.

Overnight parking restrictions will not be enforced throughout La Verne through 5 a.m. Friday to accommodate residents who have been displaced.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the battery failure has not been determined. Additional experts are expected at the facility Thursday.

Officials say the batteries cannot be safely approached or dismantled until conditions allow. They must first be fully de-energized and no longer producing heat or hazardous vapors.

Once that happens, the batteries can be dismantled and transported to a hazardous-waste facility. An investigation will begin when the area is safe to approach.