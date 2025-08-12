Suspected underground casino discovered in Van Nuys

Police in the San Fernando Valley have uncovered what may be another underground casino, following a dramatic chase involving a suspect.

The discovery was made in Van Nuys, close to the local police station, and has led to multiple detentions and arrests.

What we know:

Los Angeles Police Department officials said it all began before 10 p.m. Monday night when patrol officers spotted a suspect. When officers attempted to speak to him, they found a gun in his waistband. The suspect, unwilling to cooperate, then left the scene with an accomplice. While one suspect fled to a rooftop, the other ran into a nearby home at the intersection of Vesper Avenue and Hamlin Street in Van Nuys.

Once inside the home, officers were surprised to find dozens of people, many of whom attempted to escape by jumping into cars and onto motorcycles. Ultimately, 30 individuals were detained for questioning. Officers discovered what appeared to be an underground casino, marking yet another instance of such illegal operations in the valley.

The backstory:

Underground casinos have been a persistent issue in the San Fernando Valley, with the LAPD actively working to dismantle these operations. Several have been shut down in recent months, highlighting the ongoing challenge faced by law enforcement in the area.

What's next:

Of the 30 people detained, five were taken into police custody due to outstanding warrants. The suspect who led police to the house was found hiding inside, having removed his GPS tracking bracelet. He is now facing charges for parole violation and weapons possession.