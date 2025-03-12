Sierra Madre residents prepare to evacuate as storm moves in

The City of Sierra Madre issued evacuation orders and warnings Wednesday for several areas in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains as a storm system is expected to move in.

Local perspective:

"I am not leaving," said one Sierra Madre resident living within the evacuation order area. Giving only his first name, Greg looked at the debris-filled holding structure near his home in the Yucca Trail neighborhood that filled with mud last February. He said he feels comfortable with the city's efforts to build a secondary holding structure.

The neighborhood is not as easily reachable by large trucks removing debris from several basins around Sierra Madre, in preparation for a storm that could dump an inch of rain an hour overnight.

City officials are keeping an eye on several basins around the city, especially after the Eaton fire left most of the hillsides bare.

Quite a few residents within the evacuation order area are planning to leave before dusk, but Greg says he feels comfortable staying, even if he knows it may be a long night.

What you can do:

He knows a Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at the YMCA on Sierra Madre. Volunteer Yolanda Maya said people can stop by for food or just get out of the rain and get warm.

The evacuation order remains in effect until Thursday at 6 p.m., but officials may reconsider in the morning if the storm passes with no problems.