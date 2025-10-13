Pacific Palisades residents brace for powerful storm and mudslide threat

The Brief A powerful storm will hit parts of Southern California late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Evacuation warnings were issued in advance for the most recent burn scar areas, including the Palisades and Eaton fires.



Evacuation warnings are in place across Southern California as a powerful storm approaches, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, and the threat of mudslides and debris flows. Authorities are on high alert, particularly in areas scarred by recent wildfires.

What we know:

In Pacific Palisades, residents and workers in burn zones are racing to prepare for what could be the strongest October storm in over a decade. Contractors are reinforcing structures to protect against flooding, while residents brace for impact.

"A couple of our clients were really concerned about getting too much water. We're trying our best to cover the structure," said Isaac Waxstein, a general contractor.

Hillsides charred by the recent wildfires are at heightened risk of giving way, prompting evacuation warnings for thousands of residents. Nancy Belanger, whose home was damaged in the Palisades Fire, is among those taking action, building a temporary wall to divert mud from her property.

RELATED: Evacuation warnings issued as dangerous storm threatens SoCal's recent burn areas

"The house made it through the fire; we've got to get through the storms," Belanger said. "We've just got to make sure the mud doesn't come through, as much water, get it away from the area."

The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain across Ventura and Los Angeles counties, with higher amounts in hills and mountains. A flood watch is in effect through much of Tuesday.

"This storm could bring localized flooding, debris flows, and power outages," said Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Preparing for the storm

State and local officials are mobilizing resources to mitigate risks. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on X that California has pre-positioned dozers, hand crews, rescue swimmers, and helicopters in Ventura, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties to respond to potential debris flows and mudslides.

View live weather updates

Topanga Canyon is set to close at 10 p.m. Monday as a precaution. Residents are urged to prepare for flooding and mud, recalling February's floods that sent water rushing down Pacific Palisades roads, creating a muddy mess on Pacific Coast Highway and pushing an SUV into the ocean.

Authorities advise residents to stay informed and follow evacuation warnings as the storm approaches.