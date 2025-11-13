Police chase ends in Reseda, at least two in custody

An hour-long police chase ended in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Reseda.

SkyFOX picked up the chase around 2:30 p.m. in the Mid-City area.

The vehicle is believed to be stolen.

Timeline:

SkyFOX was over the vehicle as it drove on surface streets through Koreatown. It appeared the car had some damage to its front bumper.

The driver continued on surface streets, dodging passing cars and ignoring street signs.

They made their way back to Mid-City then Beverly Hills, driving at high speeds and even on the opposite side of the road at times.

The suspect eventually entered the northbound 405 Freeway in the West LA area. They exited the freeway at Burbank Blvd. in Sherman Oaks and continued driving on Sepulveda Blvd.

They drove through Van Nuys and Reseda. But the chase came to an end around 3:26 p.m. when the suspect went up a curb, just inches away from a fence at a home at the intersection of Hesperia Ave. and Vanowen St. in Reseda. Two people immediately exited the car and fled.

One of the suspects ran into an alley and attempted to jump a fence, but police immediately pulled their vehicle next to the suspect, blocking them from leaving. That person was taken into custody. Near the suspect's vehicle, police apprehended another suspect. Images from SkyFOX also showed a woman being taken into custody; her role in the chase is unknown.