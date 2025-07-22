5-year-old piano prodigy from LA becomes youngest performer at Carnegie Hall

The Brief Five-year-old Alec Van Khajadourian made history as the youngest performer at New York City's Carnegie Hall. The Los Angeles native has won multiple international music awards this year, earning him prestigious performance invitations. Alec began playing piano before age one and was performing classical pieces by age four.



At just 5-years-old, Alec Van Khajadourian became the youngest performer ever at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The Los Angeles native took part in an international music competition on Sunday, with his parents calling his performance "a dream come true."

The backstory:

Khajadourian began playing the piano as soon as he could walk, punching keys with a joyful curiosity before turning one.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5-year-old piano prodigy to perform at Walt Disney Concert Hall, Carnegie Hall

"I like playing brand-new pieces. I like feeling the music, all that kind of stuff," he explained.

By the age of four, he was performing Bach's "Minuet in G" and Beethoven's "Ode to Joy."

Alec Van's early achievements

What we know:

FOX 11 featured Alec last month as he prepared for his big debut.

This year has proven to be extra special for the young musician, having won multiple awards.

In March 2025, he won First Prize at the Charleston International Music Competition.

In April 2025, he won First Prize at the 2025 NY Classical Debut Awards International Competition and scored an invitation to perform at the competition’s annual winners’ recital. That performance took place on July 20 at Carnegie Hall.

In May 2025, he won First Prize at the 2025 Los Angeles Golden Classical Music Awards International Competition, and was invited to perform at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 1.

He was also selected as the "Exceptional Young Talent Special Prize" winner.

Khajadourian may be small, but with talent this big, he's already playing among giants.