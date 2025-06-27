5-year-old piano prodigy to perform at Walt Disney Concert Hall, Carnegie Hall

The Brief After winning three international music competitions, 5-year-old Alec Van Khajadourian will play at the famed Walt Disney Concert Hall and Carnegie Hall. He will be the youngest person to ever perform at Carnegie Hall. Alec Van began playing the piano at just a year old.



At just 5-years-old, Alec Van Khajadourian is enchanting audiences far beyond his years.

The LA native is set to perform on some of the most iconic stages in the world… the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA and Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Khajadourian began playing the piano as soon as he could walk, punching keys with a joyful curiosity before turning one.

His perfect pitch was already apparent.

"I like playing brand new pieces. I like feeling the music, all that kind of stuff," he explained.

By the age of four, he was performing Bach's Minuet in G and Beethoven's Ode to Joy.

Alec Van's early achievements

This year has proven to be extra special for the young musician, having won multiple awards.

In March 2025, he won First Prize at the Charleston International Music Competition.

In April 2025, he won First Prize at the 2025 NY Classical Debut Awards International Competition and scored an invitation to perform at the competition’s annual winners’ recital. That performance will take place on July 20 at Carnegie Hall.

He'll be the youngest performer to grace the stage of the iconic New York venue.

In May 2025, he won First Prize at the 2025 Los Angeles Golden Classical Music Awards International Competition, and was invited to perform at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 1.

He was also selected as the "Exceptional Young Talent Special Prize" winner.

"My favorite artist is Beethoven."

Khajadourian may be small in size, but with talent this big, he's already playing among giants.