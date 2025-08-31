LA, Orange counties under heat advisories through Labor Day

A hot Labor Day is expected across Southern California, with heat advisories kicking in Sunday and expected to last until at least Tuesday.

Advisories were in effect for most of Los Angeles County through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and in much of Orange County from 10 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The thousands of residents are expected to flock to the coast to escape the heat were warned of strong rip currents and powerful surf along Los Angeles County beaches. A beach hazards statement was in effect through 11 p.m. Monday, with surf up to 6 feet expected. A high rip current risk means life- threatening currents are expected.

Temperatures are expected to peak Monday and Tuesday, possibly breaking triple digits in parts of the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, and reaching the low 90s in downtown Los Angeles.

Forecasters said monsoonal moisture will arrive again Tuesday, bringing a low but present risk of showers and thunderstorms through the remainder of the week.

A slight cooling trend is expected beginning Thursday, with temperatures likely dropping around 5 to 7 degrees the following weekend.

Los Angeles city officials said hundreds of locations were open for relief from the heat, including Recreation and Parks facilities and local library branches. Residents can visit laparks.org/reccenter, lapl.org/branches or call 311 for the location and hours of operation for the cooling centers.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urged residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and cramps. Officials warned the public to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, drink plenty of fluids and to check on those at risk for heat-related illness, such as people who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults and pregnant women.

The public was also reminded to never leave children and pets in a vehicle without air conditioning on for even one minute, as vehicle temperatures can quickly rise to deadly levels.