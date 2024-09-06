Naked man terrorizing Mid-Wilshire neighborhood taken into custody

A homeless naked man who was disturbing residents of a Mid-Wilshire neighborhood was detained Friday.

According to a resident, the naked man had been harassing neighbors on the 1300 block of Redondo Blvd. since 2 a.m., and was either looking through someone's window or trying to get into someone's home.

The resident then told FOX 11 that the naked man was pleasuring himself in someone's backyard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man was found hiding behind a white Prius and was transported to a hospital after complaining of leg pain.

Neighbors said this is the same homeless man who walking around and touching himself just last week.

The man, identified as 51-year-old Dushun Barnett, was taken into custody on burglary charges a week before that.

Video shared with FOX 11 showed Barnett going from home to home while naked.

Yolanda Chicas is just one of a number of neighbors whose security cameras captured the man roaming around their neighborhood naked, pleasuring himself and, among other things, screaming incoherently. She described the situation as extremely unsettling.

Chris Wilson, an attorney and neighbor, shared the difficulties involved in taking legal action against a homeless individual. The community had considered obtaining a temporary restraining order against Barnett, but Wilson pointed out the challenge of serving such an order to a homeless person.

Wilson raised a practical question: "Were we supposed to do that, or were the police supposed to do that?" He admitted he would not take on the task himself. As the neighbors continued to seek help, they expressed their hope to see Barnett removed from the neighborhood and also to see him receive the mental health support he may need.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, call or text 988. Call 800-854-7771 for crisis response teams in the field or mental health resources through the 24/7 LACDMH help line.