LA neighborhood on edge as naked homeless man spotted running around, touching himself

Residents of a Mid-Wilshire neighborhood are dealing with a disturbing situation. A 51-year-old man, identified by police as homeless, went from one home to another while naked, terrorizing neighbors, and he was captured on security footage.

Yolanda Chicas is just one of a number of neighbors whose security cameras have captured the man roaming around their neighborhood naked, pleasuring himself and, among other things, screaming incoherently. She described the situation as extremely unsettling. Brent Hentz recounted having to start his mornings with the sight of the man. Hentz explained, "When I saw him in the morning, he was running around, but he was yelling and screaming and talking to himself, and he was just loud."

The police identified the man as Dushun Barnett, a 51-year-old man who was taken into custody on burglary charges last Sunday. Anthony Festa reported that Barnett allegedly entered his garage and stole clothing, towels, and camper parts. Ramses Orlando, another resident, admitted, "It made me scared. It gave me anxiety."

Festa claimed Barnett had been exposing himself throughout the summer, starting at the beginning of the year. "He had weapons. He chased us with a taser. He chased us with a dagger. That was the last time. He had been arrested almost every week," Festa recalled.

Chris Wilson, an attorney and neighbor, shared the difficulties involved in taking legal action against a homeless individual. The community had considered obtaining a temporary restraining order against Barnett, but Wilson pointed out the challenge of serving such an order to a homeless person.

Wilson raised a practical question: "Were we supposed to do that, or were the police supposed to do that?" He admitted he would not take on the task himself. As the neighbors continued to seek help, they expressed their hope to see Barnett removed from the neighborhood and also to see him receive the mental health support he may need.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, call or text 988. Call 800-854-7771 for crisis response teams in the field or mental health resources through the 24/7 LACDMH help line.