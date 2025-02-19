Meet the LA native who created OrganiGrowHairCo

Kay Cola, the founder and CEO of OrganiGrowHairCo, shared her inspirational life journey Wednesday on Good Day LA.

The Los Angeles native was a single mother of two who experienced homelessness. Today, she is thriving as a self-made millionaire, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

How OrganiGrowHairCo came to be

The backstory:

Kay Cola grew up in LA surrounding my various hair textures. Still, she found it challenging to find the right products for tailored for her. Often times, she found it easier to wear other styles.

"Growing up here in LA, you're around all different types of hair types and people. But I just remember when I was little, having curly hair. It was a thing, you know. You didn't have hair products that worked for your hair or you were always trying to straighten your hair. And so I wanted to inspire [my daughter] and other girls who have curly hair to to know it's okay to wear your natural hair."

Cola was signed by Universal Music Group and went on to tour with some big names in music. While on tour, she started making homemade organic hair products to save her dry and brittle hair.

She credits her ability to persevere through hard times to faith.

"I believe this company was given to me by God," she told Good Day LA’s Sandra Endo and Araskya Karapetyan.

"I was a singer-songwriter. I was not looking to get into beauty and hair care and my daughter inspired me as well. At the time, she was 5 years old, and she was getting teased at school for having curly hair," Cola recalled.

She made it her personal mission to empower her daughter and to do so, she would lead the way.

"I decided to show her that curly hair is beautiful and to stop straightening my hair," she explained. "I started creating things for my own hair to heal my hair…and it just kind of went from there."

It worked. She describes her daughter as a "curly-haired guru" who has been making a name for herself on social media.

What's next:

Cola wants to continue inspiring others.

"I just want people to look at my life and see the things that I've been through and know that, like, they can make it as well," Cola said.

Not only does she want to continue to grow her business, but the singer wants to use her voice to reach as many people as possible.

"I want to get into public speaking. And show people I. When I was really little, I didn't really have a voice. My voice was often silenced. So. And especially being a woman and a black woman, it's so hard to have your voice heard. So, I just want to have my voice out there more and do a lot of public speaking," she said.