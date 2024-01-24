Man who initially escaped Mission Hills fire dies after going back to retrieve belongings

A man who initially escaped after a fire broke out at a duplex in Los Angeles' Mission Hills neighborhood died when he went back to retrieve some of his belongings, fire officials said.

The fire ignited at the single-story dwelling in the 10800 block of Noble Avenue, near the 118 Freeway around 3 a.m. An estimated two dozen firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down the flames within 20 minutes.

Authorities said three other residents escaped the fire unharmed.

Fire officials said it appears there were no functioning fire alarms inside the home and are reminding residents to check their fire alarms.

Arson investigators were en route to the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released and no further information was immediately available.