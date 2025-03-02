LA In A Minute podcast host says he was on hold with 911 for an hour after home break-in

The Brief Evan Lovett, host of the LA In a Minute podcast, had a break-in at his home this week. Lovett said the thieves took a safe full of sentimental items from his late parents. In a post on social media, Lovett said he was on hold with 911 for nearly an hour.



The host of a popular local podcast had a break-in at his family's home this week, with thieves making off with dozens of valuables.

But, what's drawing more attention is the fact that he said he was on hold with 911 for nearly an hour until police were sent to his house.

What we know:

Evan Lovett is the host of the LA In a Minute podcast, and a regular guest on FOX 11. Lovett posted a video on his social media on Saturday to talk about the break-in.

Lovett said that he had just come home from his son's baseball game with his family on Friday, when they found a glass door had been smashed in — they had been robbed.

According to Lovett, the thieves got away with a safe that had mementos from his late father, and jewelry from relatives.

Lovett seemed especially frustrated with the fact that he was on hold with 911 for nearly an hour, 59 minutes, until police were dispatched to his house.

What they're saying:

"This s*** is unnerving," Lovett said in the post. "Luckily, it's just a home burglary. It wasn't somebody dying or choking, that was shot or something, but what happens if it was a real-time emergency?"

Lovett made it a point to mention that when officers did eventually get to his house, they were "very nice," but mentioned that they said they were severely understaffed.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 11, Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents Lovett's area, said her office had been in contact with Lovett and called 911 wait times "unacceptably long right now." Raman blamed the delays on a lack of hiring.

LA Mayor Karen Bass also issued a statement saying her office is "looking into what happened last night," adding that the city hired 100 more 911 dispatchers in 2024, and is working to hire more.

By the numbers:

In October, the LAPD reported that hiring was down 8% in the last two years, despite an increase in applications. The department said bottlenecks in background checks are delaying the hiring process.