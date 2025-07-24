Man wounded in Mid-City road rage shooting

The Brief One person was hospitalized in stable condition after shots were fired at the intersection of La Cienega and Venice boulevards. The victim was able to drive away where they contacted authorities. The search is on for the gunman.



A road rage incident in Los Angeles' Mid-City neighborhood ended in a shooting, officials said.

What we know:

The violent road rage incident shut down the intersection of La Cienega and Venice boulevards for the investigation overnight.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man in his 30s was struck by gunfire multiple times just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23.

Police say the suspect pulled up behind the victim when he opened fire from a dark-colored sedan.

At least six shots were fired and investigators found several shell casings scattered across the roadway.

The victim was found a short distance away on Comey Avenue where the LAPD said the car came to a stop. The victim then called 911 and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan and investigators continue to canvas the area.

What we don't know:

There is currently no clear description of the suspect. He fled in an unknown direction and has not been located. Police have not yet released surveillance footage or any details about a possible motive.

Detectives are continuing to review video and interview witnesses. The LAPD West LA Division is urging anyone with information to come forward.