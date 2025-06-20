LA Mayor addresses ongoing ICE raids: ‘This has created a sense of fear and terror in our city’

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass gave an exclusive interview with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson and addressed the ongoing ice raids happening in the city under President Donald Trump's directive.

Identification Protocols and Law Enforcement

In recent weeks, Los Angeles has been grappling with confusion and unrest, partly due to issues surrounding law enforcement identification protocols. While officers are required to present IDs or badges during arrests, deviations from these norms have led to uncertainty. Mayor Bass clarified the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is mandated to show identification, but recent events have put the department in a difficult position, as officers were called to situations without clear directives or notifications.

Federal Involvement and Local Concerns

The involvement of federal forces in Los Angeles has raised questions and concerns among city officials and residents. The unexpected presence of federal agents conducting raids without prior notice has created a sense of fear and confusion. Mayor Bass said she feels the Trump administration's actions have disrupted the city's normal operations and instilled fear among residents.

Economic Impact on Local Businesses

The unrest has had a significant impact on the local economy, with businesses in downtown Los Angeles experiencing a downturn. Many employees and customers are hesitant to visit the area due to fears of chaos. Despite the absence of recent disturbances, the business community requested a curfew to ensure safety, which was promptly lifted once the situation stabilized. The Garment District and Mariachi Plaza, once bustling with activity, now resemble ghost towns, highlighting the economic toll of the unrest.

Addressing Misconceptions and Ensuring Accountability

Images of chaos have contributed to misconceptions about the extent of the unrest. Mayor Bass emphasized that the incidents were confined to a small area and that the majority of the city remained peaceful. She said the LAPD is committed to holding individuals accountable for vandalism and other unlawful activities, with arrests continuing based on video evidence.

Collaboration with Activist Communities

Moving forward, the city aims to collaborate with activist communities to ensure peaceful protests and prevent disruptions. Bass stressed the importance of distinguishing between genuine activists advocating for immigrant rights and those intent on causing trouble. The city is working to educate activists about the legal implications of engaging with federalized forces, emphasizing the severity of potential charges.

The Human Cost of Federal Deployments

The deployment of federalized National Guard troops has not only affected the city but also disrupted the lives of the troops themselves. Many guardsmen, who are not full-time soldiers, have been pulled from their jobs and schools, impacting their families and communities. Bass criticized the use of these troops as props, calling for an end to the unnecessary deployment and urging the White House to address the chaos.