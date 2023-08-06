Mayor Bass heads to Washington to meet White House officials

article

Mayor Karen Bass is scheduled to return Monday after spending the weekend meeting with White House senior officials, according to her office.

Tom Perez, the Biden administration's director of intergovernmental affairs, and Neera Tanden, director of the Domestic Policy Council were among the officials Bass was scheduled to meet with.

The mayor was also set to meet with Richard Cesar, who has been hired to serve as her senior director for federal affairs and national engagement, leading the city's new office in Washington.

She is scheduled to return to Los Angeles Monday evening.

The trip is Bass' second out of California in two weeks. She was in Houston last Friday to participate in a fireside chat at the National Urban League's Conference with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Bass was last in Washington on June 14, when she spoke at the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth's annual Foster Youth Shadow Day event.