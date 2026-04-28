18 displaced in Koreatown apartment fire

The Brief A fire broke out at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Tuesday morning. 18 residents were displaced, officials said. No injuries were reported.



Fire officials said 18 people were displaced after a fire erupted at an apartment building in Koreatown Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of James M Wood Boulevard, near the intersection of Irolo Street.

Crews found the two-story garden-style apartment with heavy smoke showing from the attic and went into offensive mode.

Officials said all residents were safely evacuated from the apartment building as the firefight continued.

During the firefight, authorities issued a traffic alert due to a particular roof collapse.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross has been notified of the 18 displaced residents.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.