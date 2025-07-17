John Lewis: 'Good Trouble Lives On' events scheduled in LA County

On Thursday, July 17, events will be held nationwide to honor the life and legacy of Rep. John Lewis. The "national day of nonviolent action" comes five years after his passing.

What we know:

The planned "Good Trouble Lives On" events pay homage to the phrase that was coined by Lewis. As a leader of the Civil Rights Movement and having served 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, he spent decades encouraging the action of coming together to take peaceful, non-violent action to challenge injustice and to create meaningful change.

Los Angeles County events include a candlelight vigil at Los Angeles City Hall beginning at 4:30 p.m.; an "Interfaith Vigil for Immigrant Neighbors," at 6 p.m. at the Marvin Braude Municipal Building in Van Nuys; and a "Candlelight Vigil for Patients & Against ICE in Hospitals" at 6:30 p.m. at 114 W Laurel St. in Glendale, adjacent to Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center where activists have denounced what they called the continued presence of Immigration Customs Enforcement agents and contractors in the lobby of the hospital where a woman was recovering after suffering a medical emergency while being detained.

Other events are planned for:

Santa Clarita, 9:30 a.m., McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard;

Burbank, 4:30 p.m., Abraham Lincoln Park., 300 N. Buena Vista St.;

Claremont, 4:30 p.m., Foothill and North Indian Hill boulevards.

Pasadena, 5 p.m., Memorial Park, 85 E Holly St.;

Woodland Hills, 6 p.m., northeast corner of Topanga Canyon and Victory boulevards;

Long Beach, 6:30 p.m., Bixby Park Annex, Junipero Ave.;

Whittier, 6:30 p.m., Whittier City Hall, 13230 Penn St.; and

West Hollywood, 7 p.m., West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd.

The events in Van Nuys, Santa Clarita and Claremont are being organized by Service Employees International Local 2015, which bills itself as the largest union in California, representing more than 500,000 long-term care workers.

The backstory:

Lewis participated in the 1960 Nashville sit-ins, was a Freedom Rider who rode interstate buses to force their integration, and helped to organize the 1963 March on Washington.

In 1965, Lewis led the first of three Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where he and other protesters were brutally attacked by law enforcement officers in what was later called "Bloody Sunday." The marches spurred support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Lewis was a House member from 1987 until his death in 2020.