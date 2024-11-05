Jewish-owned businesses vandalized in LA's Pico-Robertson area on Election Day

An investigation was underway in Los Angeles' Pico-Robertson neighborhood after several Jewish-owned businesses were vandalized on Election Day, officials said.

Pico-Roberson is home to several synagogues in LA as well as the Museum of Tolerance.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area following calls of shots fired and found the businesses had broken windows.

At this stage of the investigation, it's unclear whether the businesses were targeted.

No further information was immediately available. The investigation is active and ongoing.