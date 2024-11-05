Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Orange County Inland
4
Red Flag Warning
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 1:00 PM PST, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest
High Wind Watch
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 2:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire

Jewish-owned businesses vandalized in LA's Pico-Robertson area on Election Day

By
Published  November 5, 2024 10:55am PST
Pico-Robertson
FOX 11

Jewish businesses vandalized in West LA

Multiple Jewish businesses were vandalized in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway in Los Angeles' Pico-Robertson neighborhood after several Jewish-owned businesses were vandalized on Election Day, officials said. 

Pico-Roberson is home to several synagogues in LA as well as the Museum of Tolerance. 

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area following calls of shots fired and found the businesses had broken windows. 

At this stage of the investigation, it's unclear whether the businesses were targeted.  

No further information was immediately available. The investigation is active and ongoing. 