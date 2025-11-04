Brazen robbery caught on camera at Valley Indoor Swap Meet

The Brief A brazen robbery at the Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City was caught on surveillance footage, showing armed, masked suspects smashing jewelry counters and stealing merchandise. A 50-year-old security guard was shot during the incident and was not conscious or breathing when first responders arrived; his current condition is unknown. One suspect has been arrested, while two others remain at large, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.



Workers were left frustrated and shaken following a terrifying encounter at the Valley Indoor Swap Meet on Monday.

What we know:

Surveillance footage shared with FOX 11 shows a group of armed, masked robbers at jewelry counters at the Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City around 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3.

In the video, two women are working the counter when three suspects approach them, smash the counter’s glass, and fill two large bags with merchandise.

The video also captures audio of one of the workers shouting, "No, no, no!" and "Get out!" Seconds later, the audio picks up the sound of gunshots.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a 50-year-old security guard suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was not conscious or breathing when first responders arrived. His current condition is unknown.

One suspect was taken into custody, while the two others remain outstanding, the LAPD said.

What we don't know:

The name of the shooting victim has not been released.

The backstory:

The owner of the jewelry store said it has happened before and nothing was done, adding that most of the jewelry was taken.