LA hospital seeks help identifying patient

article

Do you recognize him?

LAC+USC Medical Center is asking for your help identifying a patient who has been hospitalized since Monday, April 24.

According to officials, the man was found at 1600 S Santee St, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

He is around 60-years-old, 5' tall, 101 lbs., small frame with black hair and brown eyes. He has several chest tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Daisy Rivera, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, LAC+USC Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-3754.