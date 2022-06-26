LA heat wave: Here's how hot it's going to get

Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland Sunday and Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories.

The advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.

The high temperature in downtown Los Angeles was expected to rise from 85 on Saturday to 91 Sunday, stay in the mid 90s Monday and reach 92 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Antelope Valley, Lancaster was expected to reach 103 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.

In the San Fernando Valley, Saturday's high was 97 in Calabasas, where temperatures of 99 degrees on Sunday and 100 on Monday were expected. In Woodland Hills, a high of 99 on Saturday was expected to rise to 100 on Sunday and Monday.

Pasadena had a high of 94 on Saturday, but it will rise to 95 on Sunday and 97 on Monday.

In inland Orange County, highs were expected to linger in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next few days.

The very warm and dry conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions through Tuesday with brief critical conditions in the windiest areas, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to drop to less dangerous levels beginning Wednesday, and stay relatively mild heading into the weekend.

As usual during heat waves, forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, seek out air conditioned spaces and check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," according to the NWS.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

A list of cooling centers in Los Angeles County can be found at https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/. Information about cooling centers in the city of Los Angeles can be found by calling 311.