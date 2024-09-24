LA guidance counselor accused of having sex with teen boy; LAPD seeking additional victims

article

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES – A guidance counselor working at a high school in West Los Angeles has been accused of having sex with a teenage boy on multiple occasions, and detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are now seeking additional victims.

On August 29, investigators arrested 37-year-old Julie Tichon, a resident of Los Angeles, for a series of sexual assaults involving a 16-year-old boy between February and March of 2024.

Tichon worked as a school guidance counselor at YULA High School in West Los Angeles, but she has since left the school, the LAPD said.

On September 19, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Tichon with three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18.

"The suspect used her position of responsibility to gain these victims’ trust, then began inappropriate sexual relationships with them," said Detective Russ Hess. "Rather than advising them, she was abusing them."

Though she is charged with assaulting a single victim, investigators believe there may be other students who have yet to come forward who could potentially add to the criminal case.

If convicted on the current charges, Tichon could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

FOX 11 has reached out to the LA Unified School District for a statement and is waiting to hear back.