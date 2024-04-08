LA Galaxy player was 'victim of racist' incident after LAFC match, team says

article

LA Galaxy says one of the team's players was a target of racist attacks.

According to a statement released by the MLS club, Joseph Paintsil was a "victim of a racist social media incident" after the El Tráfico match at LAFC.

The Galaxy, in the statement, said the incident was reported to MLS and is working with the league to help Paintsil. Paintsil and the Galaxy lost to LAFC 2-1 during Saturday's rivalry match.

"The club stands with Joseph and anyone who has faced racial abuse through social platforms or anywhere else," the Galaxy wrote, in-part, in a statement. "We are also working with MLS to ensure Joseph has all the resources and support he needs at this time. There is no place for racism in our community, in our league or anywhere else in society."

Below is the statement released by the Galaxy:

Paintsil, who is from Ghana, joined the team in February 2024 after previously playing professionally for Belgium's K.R.C. Genk, Turkey's MKE Ankaragücü and Hungary's Ferencváros.