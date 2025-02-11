LA Fires: Debris removal starting in record time Newsom says

Roughly a month after the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out in LA County, state and federal officials announced Tuesday that Phase 2- Debris Removal has officially begun today.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, this marks the fastest large scale debris removal operation in the state's history… happening just 35 days after the fires erupted. That is roughly twice as fast as the debris removal process for the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Newsom said cleanup and recovery efforts are moving at an ‘unprecedented’ speed and thanked LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger for the county's work in expediting permits.

"All of this is happening concurrently. It's not just 30 days and then we begin the next phase. It's not just that next phase and then after six months, nine months or a year, then we begin construction. All of this is happening concurrently. It's happening at the same time," Newsom said Tuesday morning during a press conference in Altadena.

Phase 1 of the recovery effort was the EPA's hazardous waste removal process. That phase was projected to take 90 days, but officials are now projecting that it will be completed by the end of this month.

Once properties are cleared of hazardous waste, residents can move to Phase 2, which will be led by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Property owners will need to fill out a Right of Entry form by March 31st to allow the Army Corps of Engineers to remove debris from their property. The process is free. Those who opt out of the service will have to hire their own contractors to remove debris.

Right of Entry forms are available at any FEMA Disaster Recovery Center and online at recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal/.

Once all debris is removed, residents can finally start the rebuilding process.

Newsom estimates that some residents could start rebuilding within six weeks.

"Today we take another step toward not just rebuilding homes and businesses, but hope itself. The removal of debris is more than just clearing away what was lost, it's about making property safe, restoring the land, and preparing for what comes next," FEMA Regional Administrator Bob Fenton said.