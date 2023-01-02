Expand / Collapse search

LA filmmaker talks friendship with Pelé

Updated January 3, 2023 12:24AM
LOS ANGELES - Pelé was his childhood idol as well as "for everyone I knew" said producer Ivan Orlic. So, imagine getting the chance to tell the Brazilian soccer legend's story on screen.

Orlic is a Los Angeles-based filmmaker who's from Lima, Peru. He produced a 2016 film titled "Pelé: Birth of a Legend." It stars American actor Vincent Donofrio as Pelé's soccer team manager.

Orlic's biographical film tells the story of Pelé's rise in soccer at the age of 15 to his first World Cup at the age of 17. Pelé joined the cast and crew on set and even had a small role as himself in the film.

Orlic describes meeting this global icon as overwhelming. He says Pelé's" kindness and spirit of generosity made every room he walked into so much warmer."

Meanwhile, Brazil is saying goodbye to its national hero. Mourners are paying their respects to the legendary Brazilian soccer star in the coastal city of Santos during a 24-hour wake.

The three time World Cup winner died last Thursday at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer.