A Saturday night of fashion closes out LA Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts

The catwalk is all warmed up as LA Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts is well underway.

Saturday is the final night of three nights of runway shows at the New Mart in Downtown LA. The event is attended by those with a passion for fashion.

Art Hearts was founded by Mister Triple X designer Erik Rosete to showcase designers. A local success story, the fashion production company is coast to coast and now celebrating its expansion into more international markets. They announced shows coming up in Shanghai, China for the first time.

Among the noted designers at the LA shows was designer Coral Castillo from Project Runway, known for her stunning dresses and signature macramé looks. Thursday’s show included designers Glaudi and David Tupaz and Friday included designers Merlin Castell and Cross Colours. Saturday’s show closes with the Black Design Collective.

Art Hearts Fashion describes itself as "the leading platform dedicated to bringing innovative designers and artists to the forefront of fashion week." LA Fashion Week shows were Thursday through Saturday with different designers showing each night.

For ticket information for the final night, go to the website for Art Hearts Fashion.